Tennis Star Andy Murray and Wife Kim Welcome Second Daughter
Andy Murray is a new dad once again!
The English tennis icon and his wife, Kim Sears Murray, have welcomed their second child.
The cute couple, who tied the knot in April 2015, celebrated the arrival of their baby daughter "a couple of weeks ago," BBC News reports.
The proud parents welcomed their first child, daughter Sophia, in February 2016.
The news of the couple's new bundle of joy surfaced a day after the 30-year-old tennis star returned to the court for a charity tennis match against Roger Federer.
The event marked the first time he's played publicly since suffering a hip injury in July during his match against Sam Querrey at Wimbledon.
Murray's grandmother, Shirley Erskine, said she was "delighted" about the new baby, while speaking with the BBC, adding that she was "looking forward to a cuddle."
"All’s well, which is the main thing," Erskine shared. "She's a little playmate for Sophia, who I'm sure will be equally thrilled."
There's no word yet on what name the couple have picked out for their new bundle of joy.
The excited parents first announced that they were expecting in July. Congrats to the happy couple!
