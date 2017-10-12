Teresa Giudice Says Husband Joe Watches Her on TV in Prison: 'They Love Bravo There'
Joe Giudice and his fellow prison inmates are apparently fans of Bravo's programming.
On Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Joe's wife, Teresa Giudice, revealed that her husband does have television privileges behind bars. "He watches [WWHL] all the time in there," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Cohen. "They love Bravo there. Yeah, they do."
Cohen then waved to the camera, exclaiming, "Hey Juicy Joe!"
Last week, Joe's brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, revealed on WWHL that the 45-year-old former reality star had lost over 40 pounds while in prison. "He looks like you," Teresa said, further confirming her husband's weight loss.
The mother of four also had a message for her man, noting that he was probably watching her on the show. "Hi honey, love you," she said to camera before blowing a kiss.
Joe is currently serving a , which began on March 23, 2016, at the Federal Correctional Institute in Fort Dix, New Jersey. The couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014, but requested to serve jail time separately to ensure their daughters have parental care.
In October of last year, was coping with being behind bars. “He is doing as well as could be expected,” she said. "He looks really good. I cannot wait for him to come home.”