Teresa Giudice Says Husband Joe Watches Her on TV in Prison: 'They Love Bravo There'

Joe Giudice and his fellow prison inmates are apparently fans of Bravo's programming.

On Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Joe's wife, Teresa Giudice, revealed that her husband does have television privileges behind bars. "He watches [WWHL] all the time in there," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Cohen. "They love Bravo there. Yeah, they do."

Cohen then waved to the camera, exclaiming, "Hey Juicy Joe!"