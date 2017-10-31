Teresa Giudice Slams Sofia Vergara, Says Actress Should Be Nicer Because 'She's an Immigrant'

Teresa Giudice doesn't just have a beef with some of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars.

During a Gettin Real With the Housewives panel discussion last week, the 45-year-old reality star slammed Sofia Vergara upon being asked about her worst celebrity encounter.

“I can’t stand her, sorry,” she said of the Modern Family star in a video released by TMZ. “I hate to say that, because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me."

Giudice -- whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Italy -- then added, "You would think that she would be nice -- she’s an immigrant!”