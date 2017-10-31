Teresa Giudice Slams Sofia Vergara, Says Actress Should Be Nicer Because 'She's an Immigrant'
Teresa Giudice doesn't just have a beef with some of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars.
During a Gettin Real With the Housewives panel discussion last week, the 45-year-old reality star slammed Sofia Vergara upon being asked about her worst celebrity encounter.
“I can’t stand her, sorry,” she said of the Modern Family star in a video released by TMZ. “I hate to say that, because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me."
Giudice -- whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Italy -- then added, "You would think that she would be nice -- she’s an immigrant!”
She then explained why she had so much disdain for the 45-year-old actress. "We’re in the green room and my publicist from Bravo was like, ‘You’re going to run into Sofia, so you’re going to take pictures together,’" Giudice recalled. "'Alright, that’s fine.’ I never ask for a picture because I’m so not like that. I don’t care."
Apparently, Vergara "didn’t want to take a picture."
"I was just like, ‘I didn’t even do anything,'" Giudice exclaimed. "And I was so mad at myself because I was like, ‘B**ch, I don’t even want to take a picture with you!'"
Giudice said her makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio, also overheard Vergara allegedly say, “'Why’d you make me take a picture with that woman?'"
“Priscilla heard it and Priscilla’s freaking out,” she claimed. “I can’t believe that b**ch said that, I can’t stand her!"
Just after this panel, ET spoke exclusively with Giudice about how she's dealing with loneliness while her husband, Joe Giudice, is behind bars.
“He has to do the right thing when he comes home and better himself,” she said. “That's what I did and I think that's what he should do, and we'll do it together, as a family.”
