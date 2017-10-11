Terrell Owens Reveals Whether He'll Return to the NFL After 'DWTS' (Exclusive)
Could Terrell Owens be headed back to the field after the ballroom?
"You never know," he teased ET's Cameron Mathison on Monday. "I've always kept myself ready, so I don't have to get ready."
"I'm definitely in some decent shape. I I may not be in game shape, but I can definitely still play the game," he added.
T.O. played for five teams during his 15 seasons with the NFL, ending with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. He made it to the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005. Now, the football star has his eyes on a different prize: Dancing With the Stars' Mirrorball trophy.
Owens is definitely paired with the right partner to make it to the show's finals; Cheryl Burke won season two of DWTS with Emmit Smith, and in season 10, she placed fourth with Chad Ochocinco.
"I think I bring something different with her and my rehearsal," he said of the pressure of living up to Burke's other NFL partners. "She always says, 'Smile more,' but it doesn't really come out until I have to perform."
"I'm a really a stickler for really just kind of just learning the steps, understanding and just getting what she's asking me to do, if I can do it. And then just when we perform," he said. "A night like tonight, this is where the hard work pays off. Nobody sees the gritty, the grimy, the grind that we go through throughout the course of the week."
