Terrell Owens Reveals Whether He'll Return to the NFL After 'DWTS' (Exclusive)

Could Terrell Owens be headed back to the field after the ballroom?

"You never know," he teased ET's Cameron Mathison on Monday. "I've always kept myself ready, so I don't have to get ready."

"I'm definitely in some decent shape. I I may not be in game shape, but I can definitely still play the game," he added.

T.O. played for five teams during his 15 seasons with the NFL, ending with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. He made it to the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005. Now, the football star has his eyes on a different prize: Dancing With the Stars' Mirrorball trophy.