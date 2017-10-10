Terry Crews Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted by a Hollywood Executive Amid Harvey Weinstein Allegations
Amid the controversy surrounding Harvey Weinstein, Terry Crews is encouraging victims of sexual assault to come forward.
The 49-year-old actor took to Twitter on Tuesday, revealing in a series of tweets that "a high level Hollywood executive" came over to him and his wife, Rebecca, at a Hollywood function last year and "groped" his privates.
"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," his posts began. "Jumping back I said, 'What are you doing?!' My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk."
"I was going to kick his a** right then -- but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear," Crews continued. "'240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho' would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left."
Crews said he spent that night and the next day telling everyone that he knew who had worked with this person about what had happened.
"He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did," Crews explained. "I decided not to take it further becuz I didn't want [to be] ostracized -- par 4 the course when the predator has power [and] influence. I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go."
"Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)," he added. "I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that."
Although Crews did not refer to this person by name, he claims the man who did this "knows who he is."
"Sometimes you have to wait & compare notes w/ others who've been victimized in order [to] gain a position of strength," he said. "I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business where this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior -- you are not alone."
"Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless," he added.
Crews' tweets came shortly after Anthony Bourdain's Twitter rant. The celebrity chef called out Hollywood's elite for staying silent on Weinstein, who allegedly sexually harassed and/or assaulted numerous women, including Bourdain's girlfriend, Asia Argento.
As ET previously reported, Argento alleged in a New Yorker piece that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her. A spokesperson for Weinstein issued a statement in response to the shocking allegations made in The New Yorker article, saying that the 65-year-old movie producer denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.
"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the statement read. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
The New York Times released a similar piece last week, alleging that Weinstein has been displaying this type of behavior for over three decades in claims by multiple women, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.
Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, denied those allegations, releasing the following statement to ET:
"The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein. It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations."
The NYT, however, is standing by the information in their story.
"We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting," a spokesperson from the outlet tells ET. "Mr. Weinstein was aware and able to respond to specific allegations in our story before publication. In fact, we published his response in full."
