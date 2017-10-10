Terry Crews Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted by a Hollywood Executive Amid Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Crews said he spent that night and the next day telling everyone that he knew who had worked with this person about what had happened.

"He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did," Crews explained. "I decided not to take it further becuz I didn't want [to be] ostracized -- par 4 the course when the predator has power [and] influence. I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go."

"Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)," he added. "I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that."

Although Crews did not refer to this person by name, he claims the man who did this "knows who he is."

"Sometimes you have to wait & compare notes w/ others who've been victimized in order [to] gain a position of strength," he said. "I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business where this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior -- you are not alone."

"Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless," he added.