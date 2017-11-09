Terry Crews Files Police Report After Alleging He Was Sexually Assaulted by a Hollywood Executive
Terry Crews is getting the law involved.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that the 49-year-old actor filed a police report on Wednesday.
"Terry Crews filed a police report and is the victim in that report," said the spokesperson, who further noted that the investigation will be handled by the Robbery Homicide Division, which oversees high-profile cases that come through the LAPD.
MORE: James Van Der Beek Says He’s Experienced Sexual Harassment in Hollywood
According to TMZ, Crews is alleging in the report that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive.
Last month on Twitter, the former Brooklyn Nine-Nine star claimed that a "a high-level Hollywood executive" came over to him and his wife, Rebecca, at a Hollywood function last year and "groped" his privates.
"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," he tweeted, calling out the multiple women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or assault. "Jumping back I said, 'What are you doing?!' My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk."
MORE: Terry Crews Gets Candid About His Porn Addiction -- 'It Really Messed Up My Life'
Crews said his first instinct was to fight the person. "I was going to kick his a** right then -- but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear," he wrote. "'Two-Hundred-and-Forty Pound Black Man Stomps Out Hollywood Honcho' would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left."
While Crews didn't initially report the incident, he says that he didn't keep quiet about it either, noting that he spent that night and the next day telling everyone he knew who had worked with this person about what had happened.
Since the Weinstein scandal, droves of both women and men have spoken out, alleging that they too have faced sexual harassment and/or assault.
This month, several men have come forward claiming that they were sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey. Here's more on those allegations:
Reporting by Steve Wilks.