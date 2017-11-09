Terry Crews Files Police Report After Alleging He Was Sexually Assaulted by a Hollywood Executive

According to TMZ, Crews is alleging in the report that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive.

Last month on Twitter, the former Brooklyn Nine-Nine star claimed that a "a high-level Hollywood executive" came over to him and his wife, Rebecca, at a Hollywood function last year and "groped" his privates.

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," he tweeted, calling out the multiple women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or assault. "Jumping back I said, 'What are you doing?!' My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk."