Terry Crews Speaks Out About Being Allegedly Groped by Hollywood Executive: 'I Will Not be Shamed'

Terry Crews said he had "rage" after he was allegedly sexually assaulted by Hollywood agent Adam Venit.

The former Brooklyn Nine-Nine star spoke with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan on Wednesday about filing a police report last week against Venit, the head of the motion picture department at William Morris Endeavor, claiming that the man groped him while at an event that he attended with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, and Adam Sandler in February 2016. Crews also pointed out that Venit is Sandler, Eddie Murphy and Sylvester Stallone’s agent.

“He’s connected to probably everyone I know in the business,” the 49-year-old actor said. “I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever. I knew of him …The first time I ever had an interaction with him was at this event."