Tessa Thompson Confirms Valkyrie in 'Thor: Ragnarok' Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's First LGBTQ Character

ET's Cameron Mathison spoke with Thompson at Thor: Ragnarok's junket earlier this month, where she opened up about the honor of joining the MCU with her character.

"[The cast] was really welcoming, but I think more than that, I just wanted to capture the spirit of this character that fans have a real connection with," she revealed. "Valkyrie in the comics is arguably as strong or stronger than [Thor] sometimes, so I wanted to put on some mass. I think in the end I put on something like 15 to 20 pounds, and most of that is muscle, so just a lot of working out.

"[I wanted to] nail the physicality," she added. "I have never done that much action or stunt work."

