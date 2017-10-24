Tessa Thompson Confirms Valkyrie in 'Thor: Ragnarok' Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's First LGBTQ Character
Tessa Thompson is making Marvel Cinematic Universe history.
The 34-year-old actress revealed on Twitter on Saturday that her Thor: Ragnarok character, Valkyrie, is bisexual -- making her the first LGBTQ character in the MCU.
"She's bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!" Thompson wrote.
"Val is Bi in the comics & I was faithful to that in her depiction," she added in another tweet. "But her sexuality isn't explicitly addressed in Thor: Ragnarok."
ET's Cameron Mathison spoke with Thompson at Thor: Ragnarok's junket earlier this month, where she opened up about the honor of joining the MCU with her character.
"[The cast] was really welcoming, but I think more than that, I just wanted to capture the spirit of this character that fans have a real connection with," she revealed. "Valkyrie in the comics is arguably as strong or stronger than [Thor] sometimes, so I wanted to put on some mass. I think in the end I put on something like 15 to 20 pounds, and most of that is muscle, so just a lot of working out.
"[I wanted to] nail the physicality," she added. "I have never done that much action or stunt work."
