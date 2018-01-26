Tessa Thompson Is Ready to Play Batman After Fan's Hilarious Pitch

A Twitter user's Batman fantasy got some support from a real-life superhero, when Thor: Ragnarok actress Tessa Thompson gave her official blessing.

Alexis Nedd, an editor at Cosmopolitan, posted a hilarious response to her boyfriend's question about what her perfect Batman movie would be. What followed was a stream-of-conscious plot outline with Tessa Thompson donning the Dark Knight's costume after accidentally killing the real Batman in a gritty homage to -- somehow -- The Santa Clause.

"My boyfriend made the mistake of asking me what my perfect batman movie would be and the real question is why aren't i already writing batman movies," Nedd wrote on Twitter, followed by a screenshot of the epic text message to her boyfriend. "Oh my perfect batman movie is the santa clause with the batsuit where a young black woman, maybe played by tessa thompson, accidentally kills batman and receives a message to put on the suit."

my boyfriend made the mistake of asking me what my perfect batman movie would be and the real question is why aren't i already writing batman movies pic.twitter.com/u1LOkQ1loA — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) January 25, 2018

Thompson, who already played the badass Valkyrie in Thor, responded enthusiastically.

"Let’s do thissss @SterlingKBrown," Thompson replied, calling out the actor, best known for his role as Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Randall Pearson on This Is Us.

Don't take that as some sort of a green light for a brand new Batman project, however. Thompson clarified that she mostly just wants to work with Brown.

Haha! I mostly just want to work with @SterlingKBrown. 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/ryyfvAMzV3 — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 27, 2018

Current Batman star Ben Affleck probably shouldn't feel too threatened. Yet.

Still, a fan can dream.

See Thompson's take on representation in film in the video below.

