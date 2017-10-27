Tessa Thompson on Revolutionizing the Marvel Universe and Her Dream 'Thor: Ragnarok' Spinoff (Exclusive)

It's not only film critics that have already taken to Thompson's portrayal of Valkyrie. Thor: Ragnarok will not arrive in theaters until Nov. 3, but Valkyrie's face has been plastered on T-shirts and posters and she's gotten her very own action figures, dolls of varying likeness and adorableness. "One mother just wrote me a couple days ago saying that she gave one of those dolls, my doll, to her daughter," Thompson tells us. "And her daughter looked at it and said, 'Me.'"

Thompson has long been an outspoken activist -- or, according to her Twitter bio, "Female Agitator" -- and when she was named Woman of the Year during this year's Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, she said in her speech, "Within [Hollywood], I think we see, yes, that systemic sexism reigns supreme, and I think we also see that systemic racism and discrimination exists." Valkyrie enters the zeitgeist at a time when there is a call for greater diversity, both in the Marvel universe and the industry at large, and better roles for women, opportunities for people of color, and queer representation, all of which are boxes Valkyrie ticks off. ("She's bi," Thompson tweeted. "And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. "What a joy to play!")

As such, in addition to a rumored role in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, out April 25, 2018, Thompson hopes to expand her presence in the MCU to include a crossover with the cast of Black Panther, Marvel's first solo film fronted by a black superhero. "The worlds are colliding more and more," she says of working with friends like Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, whom she co-starred with in Creed. "I think we're constantly going to just pitch to Marvel how to get all of the characters in one movie and see what happens."

Thompson has another idea that she's already pitched to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, for an all-female superhero hero team-up that would pull together the ladies of the Marvel universe for an Avengers-like assemblage. "I'm really into Valkyrie when she's a part of The Fearless Defenders," she reveals, referencing a run of comic books in which Valkyrie teamed up with the likes of Misty Knight and Warrior Woman. "I think it would be fantastic to have an all-star female team which includes Brie Larson," she suggests, as well as Black Panther stars Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira. "Let's get Tilda Swinton. Lupita [Nyong'o] is in there. Just a really badass group of women."