Teyana Taylor Turned Heads as Queen of the Catwalk at New York Fashion Week - See the Pics!

Teyana Taylor never met a runway she couldn’t slay!

The singer and model was the undisputed queen of the catwalk at New York Fashion Week 2017.

From slipping into a sexy lace getup for the Philip Plein show to rocking a latex one-piece swimsuit for the Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection, everywhere she went, the 26-year-old beauty stole the show.

Check out some more of her fierce fashion week moments below.