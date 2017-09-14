Fashion

Teyana Taylor Turned Heads as Queen of the Catwalk at New York Fashion Week - See the Pics!

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Teyana Taylor The Blonds NYFW
Photo: LECCA

Teyana Taylor never met a runway she couldn’t slay!

The singer and model was the undisputed queen of the catwalk at New York Fashion Week 2017.  

From slipping into a sexy lace getup for the Philip Plein show to rocking a latex one-piece swimsuit for the Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection, everywhere she went, the 26-year-old beauty stole the show.  

Check out some more of her fierce fashion week moments below. 

Mask Off

Taylor flaunted her curves in a lace bodysuit as she shut down the Phillip Plen show at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday. She left the crowed in awe as she performed the sexy choreography from Kanye West's "Fade" video, all while Future performed his hit single,“Mask Off.” 

Queendom Come

The ‘90s vibes were overflowing as the Italian brand, GCDS, made their NYFW debut at Gallery 2, in Skylight Clarkson Square on Monday. Taylor channeled Lil' Kim, in a white halter top and matching boy shorts paired with a blunt blonde bob wig, and gold jewelry, reminiscent of the Queen Bee's look in the 1997 music video for the "Ladies Night" remix. 

Blond Ambition

On Tuesday, Taylor closed out The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018  runway show at Skylight Clarkson Square Gallery 1, in a skintight blue bathing suit, gold boots, and colorful jacket. 

Teyana Taylor The Blonds
Photo: Lecca

Leader Of The Pack

The Harlem, New York native stands at just 5' 4" inches tall, but she commands the attention of a giant. 

 

Strike A Pose

After working the runway, Taylor posed for snapshots with Orange is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks, rappers Trina and Dej Loaf, singer Sevyn Streeter, and designers David and Phillip Blond.

Teyana Taylor Danielle Brooks The Blonds NYFW
Photo: Getty

Picture Perfect

Even during rehearsal for the Blonds show, Taylor was picture perfect in a orange and back camouflage jacket while backstage at the venue.

Teyana Taylor NYFW The Blonds
Photo: Getty

Love Jones 

When she wasn't setting the runway on fire, Taylor snuggled up to her biggest fan, who also happens to be her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert. The newlyweds also have a 2-year-old daughter, Junie, and it's clear that they can't keep their hands off of each other. 

 

