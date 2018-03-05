'The Bachelor': Becca Kufrin Reacts to Watching Shocking Unedited Breakup: 'It's Brutal'

The Bachelor aired its season finale on Monday night, and in the words of Becca Kufrin, it was "brutal."

Arie Luyendyk Jr. got down on one knee and proposed to the 27-year-old publicist, only to reveal to her weeks later that he had second thoughts and was going to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Fans saw the whole breakup play out unedited and uncut, bringing back old emotions for Kufrin.

"It's brutal," she said during a brief appearance in the hot seat with Chris Harrison (After the Final Rose will continue on Tuesday night). "I mean, when it all happened, I feel like I kind of blacked out, and so much was going through my mind that I couldn't take it all in... so to watch that back now, of course, I had feelings for him and I loved him, so it was a hard heartbreak."

"I was ready to do it all," she said of her commitment to Luyendyk, adding that she hasn't "heard anything" from him since their on-camera breakup.

The Minnesota native was visibly shaken after re-watching her heartbreaking split, telling Harrison that after Luyendyk walked out the door, she went through a wave of emotions.

"I was sad. I stayed in L.A. for a few days and cried for four days straight," she said. "I am angry at times. I feel betrayed a lot of the time, just because I feel like I was lied to for so long."

"I have a ton of questions," she continued. "But at this point, it's like, anything I ask him, will I get a true answer?"

After theFinal Rose continues on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will bring Luyendyk, Kufrin and Burnham face-to-face on live TV.



"What will happen? Honestly, I'm not sure," Harrison teased before signing off to viewers on Monday.

During an interview with ET on Monday, Ben Higgins revealed that he wasn't a fan of Luyendyk cutting things off with Kufrin on-camera.

"Why does this have to happen with cameras around? Why can't this just be done in a private moment away from everybody?" the former Bachelor said. "I also get the idea that he's committed to allowing us into his love story, and part of his love story involves this... but we got to see some unedited video of a breakup that will definitely affect Becca probably for a long time, and Arie also."

