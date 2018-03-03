'The Bachelor's Seinne Fleming Knew Arie Luyendyk Jr. Was 'Indecisive' Before Shocking Finale (Exclusive)

Seinne Fleming's got some interesting insight into Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s upcoming Bachelor finale.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the fan favorite for a live interview on Tuesday, where she offered her thoughts on Luyendyk's connection with his final two women, and revealed that she could tell he was "indecisive" as he approached the finale.

"I could tell throughout the process that he had a little bit of indecisiveness, so I wasn't surprised [with what he did in the end]," Fleming shared. "There were a few other things early on that it seemed like he wasn't sure... He gave Chelsea a rose for their one-on-one and then sent her home literally the next week."

A source told ET earlier this week that Monday's season finale will see Luyendyk get down on one knee and propose to one woman -- either Becca Kufrin or Lauren Burnham -- before breaking his engagement and trying to work things out with his runner-up. Luyendyk told both women he was in love with them on last week's episode, and Fleming predicts that both Kufrin and Burnham "think that they're going to be the one that ends up with Arie" in the finale -- but there was one telling sign of who Luyendyk really cares for.

"The thing that I noticed was interesting was that he told Lauren that he loved her [before she told him]...It came from Arie first when it was directed to Lauren," Fleming said. "Becca told Arie that she loved him [before he reciprocated]."

"I knew when [Burnham] got the second one-on-one date in Italy two weeks in a row, he really likes her," she continued. "He wants her to feel comfortable."

According to Fleming, Burnham's second one-on-one was also when she noticed Kufrin seemed a bit threatened by Burnham. "Becca K. hadn't really made a comment about anyone else going on one-on-one dates, but when she saw him with Lauren, she felt uncomfortable," she revealed. "She felt their connection as well."

Regardless of Luyendyk's messy finale, Fleming thinks Luyendyk will face a hard "transition" to becoming part of a committed relationship. "I wouldn't be surprised if things didn't work out [between him and the woman he's with now]," she confessed. "Especially now that he will have a lot more attention on him, I imagine it might be difficult."

As for whether Fleming would be open to jumping in as the franchise's next lead, she said she hasn't been asked, but she'd "consider it."

"I really have no idea who it's going to be. We'll all find out together," she added. "I imagine right now they probably have two people in mind."

The season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. After the Final Rose will air on Tuesday, featuring Luyendyk sitting down with both Kufrin and Burnham. The episode will also announce the next Bachelorette, with Fleming, Bekah Martinez, Kendall Long and Tia Booth making an appearance to share their thoughts on the finale.

