The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry Splits From Husband J.P. Arencibia After 4 Years of Marriage

The Band Perry singer Kimberly Perry and her husband, former MLB player J.P. Arencibia, are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

The singer confirmed the news in a post on her Instagram account on Sunday. People reports that Perry filed for divorce in Greeneville, Tennessee, on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Yes, sadly it’s true, my marriage has come to an end,” the 34-year-old singer wrote in her Instagram post. “I know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I’ll be in touch soon.”

A post shared by Kimberly Perry (@thekimberlyperry) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:10pm PST

Arencibia, who played professional baseball for the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays before announcing his retirement in January 2017, also seemed to post about the split on social media, tweeting a reference to Bob Marley’s song "Three Little Birds," with the caption,"All good. Half full mentality."

All good. Half full mentality. pic.twitter.com/Ogv2sFBytN — Jp Arencibia (@jparencibia9) March 5, 2018

Perry got engaged to the baseball star in September 2013, and the pair were married on June 12, 2014, at a star-studded ceremony that featured the singer’s brothers and bandmates, Reid and Neil Perry, as her best men. Attendees included Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher, as well as then-couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

See more on The Band Perry in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: The Band Perry Forced to Reschedule Delaware Concert After Two Men Allegedly Make 'Terroristic Threats'

WATCH: The Band Perry and Deana Carter Sing 'Strawberry Wine' and Get Adorably Cuddly

WATCH: Inside The Band Perry's 'Done' Music Video

Related Gallery