The 'Black Panther' Cast Says 'Avengers: Infinity War' Will 'Challenge Everything We Love' (Exclusive)

The cast of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe is so large that it would be damn near impossible to fit every single character from every single film into the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. Still, plenty of Black Panther favorites have made the cut, including Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, naturally, along with Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke.

With Black Panther finally opening in theaters, we couldn't help but sweet-talk the cast to give us any morsel of scoop about Marvel's biggest team-up yet. The most noticeable difference between Black Panther and Infinity War for Gurira, who plays Okaye, general of the Wakandan armed forces? The sheer size of the cast.

"It was a lot more people," Gurira explained to ET. "It was a different world of people...It was very interesting to come on set and there's this whole other world of people that you see on the big screen a lot, and now you're about to work with them and that was pretty awesome."

We know from the first Infinity War trailer that Okaye will fight alongside the likes of Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), among others. "The world expanded, which is why it's called the Marvel Universe," she said with a laugh. "You felt like suddenly, Oh! This is the universe! You felt that universe the second you walked on that set."

Duke, who plays M'Baku, leader of Wakanda's opposing Jabari Tribe, agrees. "The grandeur and scope of Infinity War is like nothing else. And they also keep it close to the chest from us, so I've only seen my scenes. I've not even read a script!" And though he has yet to see the final film, he offers one hell of an enticing tease: "It's going to challenge everything we've grown accustomed to and that we love. It's going to be a really exciting ride."

Marvel Studios

As for Wright, one of the breakout stars of Black Panther, she will reprise her role as T'Challa's younger sister and Wakanda's resident tech head, Shuri. "Firstly, they got a whole lot more money than us!" Wright laughed of transitioning to Infinity War. "Like, Black Panther was amazing, but it's just because the cast of Infinity War is so big and trying to fit all the different schedules and different actors..."

She won't name names as to who she worked with ("I'd be like, 'Oh snap! That's so-and-so' and 'That's so-and-so' I can't tell you what scenes I'm going to be in with who. Keep that for May the 4th."), but we know one Avenger she's likely to cross paths with: Captain America. The Super Bowl spot provided our first look at Cap's new shield -- a shield that was surely designed by Shuri, right?

"Man, I don't know where you got that information from. You have to watch it to see, hey!" she played coy, though Wright did eventually confirm she shot with Evans: "It was good. Everybody brought their A-game. They're pros at this, so it was just a lovely time on set, seeing them work."

Wright also teased the role of Wakanda in the film. "Wakanda is very strong and Wakanda is at the forefront [of Infinity War]. We've opened up a lot to these people. We're going to help them fight and help fight some battles and hopefully it makes the Marvel Universe an even greater place than it already is right now," she revealed. "I'm excited for people to see that. That's crazy! We have a Black Panther movie out and then, in a couple months' time, we have another Marvel movie out. It's just amazing. It's an amazing time."

RELATED CONTENT:

How Michael B. Jordan Created Marvel's Most 'Complicated' Villain Yet (Exclusive)

Director Ryan Coogler Isn't Thinking About the 'Black Panther' Sequel...Yet (Exclusive)

Meet 'Black Panther's Badass Women of Wakanda: 'I'm Really Proud to Be With Them' (Exclusive)