The CW Renews 'Riverdale,' 'Arrow,' 'Jane the Virgin' and More! Did Your Favorites Make the Cut?

The CW is dropping some big news about your small screen favorites!

That the fate of 10 CW series has been decided for the 2018-2019 season. The network announced on Monday that The CW is picking up all returning series on its fall schedule as well as freshmen Dynasty and Black Lightning.

The full list of returning series includes all five DC series with Arrow (season 7), The Flash (season 5), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (season 4), Supergirl (season 4) and Black Lightning (season 2).

Additionally, Jane the Virgin (season 5), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season 4), Riverdale (season 3) and Dynasty (season 2) will all be back for a new year of episodes. Rounding out The CW's list is Supernatural, which will be returning for an impressive 14th season!

“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19," President of The CW Mark Pedowitz announced in a press release on Monday. "By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come."

Noticeably missing from The CW's list of renewals are The 100, iZombie, Life Sentence and Valor. The fate of these shows is expected to be announced in May.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale' Stars Dish Hilarious Details About Choni's First Kiss & Falice's 'Serpent Love'! (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: 'Black Lightning' Cast Opens Up About Being the First Black Superhero Family on the CW

Gina Rodriguez’s 'Jane the Virgin' Directorial Debut Is the Next Chapter in Her Unstoppable Career (Exclusive)