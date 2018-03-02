'The Good Fight': Christine Baranski Makes Audra McDonald an Offer in Season 2 Premiere (Exclusive)

Diane Lockhart is back!

The Good Fight returns for its sophomore season on Sunday, and the stakes are at an all-time high when unhappy clients target Chicago attorneys, who begin dying under suspicious circumstances -- sometimes in cold blood. But that isn't the only issue plaguing the lawyers of Reddick Boseman & Lockhart, who may find themselves in dire financial straits if they don't make bold moves.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's season premiere, Diane (Christine Baranski) and her colleague, Julius (Michael Boatman), come up with a plan to keep the law firm at the top of its game: recruit Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald), the ex-wife of Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo).

At a funeral for one of their fallen attorney friends, Diane and Liz reminisce about the old days, including Diane's close confidante Will Gardner, who died after a courtroom shooting in a 2014 episode of The Good Wife, and Alicia Florrick. But the trio get down to the real business at hand after exchanging niceties.

When Julius broaches the idea of Liz joining their firm, Julius and Diane clearly aren't on the same page about her actual title. "You want my father's name?" Liz concludes.

"Yes. And you, we want you of course, an ex-AUSA who was fired and holds a grudge against her old boss? Clients like that. Grudges sell well," Diane pitches.

"Does Adrian know about your little offer to me?" Liz asks, prompting Diane and Julius to once again prove that they haven't exactly talked the details out. Does Liz take the bait? Watch the exclusive sneak peek above to find out.

The Good Fight premieres Sunday, March 4 on CBS All Access.

