'The Good Fight': Ominous New Season 2 Trailer Warns 'Death Is Everywhere'

A new trailer for The Good Fight is here!

In the one-minute teaser for the upcoming second season, things in the Chicago lawyer circuit aren't looking too good as attorneys are being targeted by unhappy clients and begin dying under suspicious circumstances -- and worst yet, sometimes in cold blood.

"I don't know what's going on in the world anymore," Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) says, as she struggles to make sense of it all. "It feels like death is everywhere."

Sure enough, it's about to get worse for Diane and company, many of whom have -- as the trailer suggests -- become more and more conscientious of their surroundings, increasingly nervous about their clients and wary of their safety.

But the race against time to stop the anti-lawyer sentiment reaches a boiling point: Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) opens up an envelope with a typed-out letter and a threat, "Kill All Lawyers," in blood-red letters and a mysterious white-powdered substance that pours down her lap and into Maia Rindell's (Rose Leslie) hands.

"Sh*t."

Watch the intense trailer below.

The Good Fight premieres Sunday, March 4 on CBS All Access.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Good Fight' Season 2 Trailer Is Here -- Watch the Uncensored Footage!

'The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo Reveals She's Pregnant With First Child -- And So Is Her Character! (Exclusive)

Audra McDonald to Reprise 'Good Wife' Role on 'The Good Fight' Season 2