'The Greatest Showman' Gives Show-Stopping Performance of Oscar-Nominated 'This Is Me'

Though they didn't win in their category, the performers of the Oscar-nominated "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman easily gave the best performance of the night.

Zendaya introduced the performance, calling the song "so much more than a piece of music. It has become an anthem for all of us who has ever had trouble marching to the beat others drum for us."

Keala Settle, whose character sang the song in the movie, took center stage under a spotlight. As the song swelled, the lights came up to reveal a chorus of dancers and singers behind her that kicked off the anthem.

Settle got emotional towards the end of the song before the big finish, but her crystal clear voice never wavered and she commanded attention like a true diva, and received a standing ovation.

ET spoke with Settle in February at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, where she admitted she wasn't sure if she'd get to perform at the ceremony.

"I'm always that person that's level-headed, logistic, you know, all the way and then about a couple days later I got a text saying 'by the way, you're singing on the Oscars' and I went.. WHAT! And I freaked out and I still am. It's a dream come true," Settle said.

To say she crushed it is an understatement. Stars like Viola Davis felt the spirit of the song and celebs tweeted their support of the performance.

Settle's co-stars, Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron, posted praise.

"I don’t know another description for that performance lest for ... EXTRAORDINARY... @kealasettle It really is your fault," Jackman wrote.

"I have sang out, screamed out and done full choreo from the wings...I'm so proud of you @kealasettle YOU KILLED THAT!!!!!!!!!!" Zendaya shared.

"I have no words. @kealasettle you were glorious ❤️. #thisisme #oscars," Efron wrote.

Other stars who tweeted included Josh Gad, Gaten Matarazzo and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Fans in general were blown away.

