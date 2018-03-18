'The Handmaid's Tale' Cast and Creatives Tease No One Is Safe in Season 2: 'Anyone Could Die'

Praise be... an all-new season of The Handmaid's Tale is almost here!

In anticipation of season two, which kicks off Wednesday, April 25, on Hulu, some of the cast and creatives from the series attended a panel at PaleyFest at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles over the weekend, where they teased what's to come in Gilead.

The panel kicked off with three sneak peek looks at the second season. In the first clip, the handmaids can be seen standing in the pouring rain and being forced to hold heavy rocks out with one hand as a punishment from Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) for their resistance to throw stones at fellow handmaid Janine (Madeline Brewer) when directed to in season one. But punishment turns to celebration when the secret Offred (Elisabeth Moss) has been keeping -- that she's carrying a baby for Commander Fred Waterford (JosephFiennes) and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) -- is revealed to Aunt Lydia and the rest of the handmaids. In an additional clip, guests also got to see another glimpse at Ofglen's (Alexis Bledel) new life in the Colonies, which was first revealed in a teaser released earlier this month.

A third clip showed Offred waiting to be seen by a doctor, where we hear her talk back to Serena, revealing the new, rebellious and feisty attitude she's developed. Once her examination was complete, a technician comes into the room and mysteriously tells her goodbye using her real, pre-Gilead name, June Osborne, shortly before she discovers a key was left in her boot.

From what we witnessed in the teaser clips and heard in the full panel discussion, it certainly sounds like fans will have a lot to look forward to in season two. Creator/showrunner Bruce Miller teased that "no one is safe," telling the audience that "the terrible thing about Gilead is that sometimes the worst-case scenario is that they don't die."

"Anyone could die," added executive producer Warren Littlefield.