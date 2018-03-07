‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 3 Trailer Is Here!

Word on the street is, The Real Housewives of Potomac is back!

Yes, the Washington, D.C.-adjacent ladies are officially back for season three. Fan favorites Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Monique Samuels all return for the new season, alongside newbie Candiace Dillard. The 31-year-old is a former Miss United States with a resume that includes stints at the White House. She's also seemingly a pal of Monique. Candiace steps in for Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who will still pop up from time to time -- and, of course, stir the pot.

The main drama of the season looks to surround “Grande Dame” Karen, whose financial situation and marriage are a hot topic for the group. Nearly half of the two-minute trailer is devoted to the ladies questioning if Karen is being truthful when it comes to her bank account -- and faithful when it comes to her marriage. The speculation looks to put a lot of strain on Karen and Gizelle’s relationship, as Gizelle flat out announces, “I don’t think you’re a good friend.”

Speaking of Gizelle, it appears love is the air for the green eyed-beauty. Same goes for her look-alike gal pal, Robyn, who looks to be giving love another shot with her ex-husband, Juan. Ashley is also working on her marriage to estranged husband, Michael. Ashley announced the pair’s separation at the season two reunion.

Then there’s Monique bringing possibly the biggest drama of all: threatening Robyn’s life… with an umbrella. Yeah, we’ll definitely be tuning in to see how the ladies end up there. The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo on Sunday, April 1, at 10 p.m. ET. For more on the series, check out the links and video below.

