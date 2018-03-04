'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Emily VanCamp's Suspicions Grow Over Possible Fraud at the Hospital (Exclusive)

A senior doctor may be committing a big no-no on The Resident.

On Monday's episode of Fox's freshman medical drama, titled "No Matter the Cost," nurse Nic (Emily VanCamp) grows increasingly suspicious of respected oncologist Dr. Lane Hunter's (Melina Kanakaredes) true motives for treating her patients.

"I think Lane's committing insurance fraud by over-treating her patients," Nic shares with intern Devon (Manish Dayal) in ET's exclusive clip, revealing damning intel she's cobbled together over a significant period of time. "Her chemo protocols are significantly higher than even the most aggressive programs."

Nic reveals she tried to tell Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) about Lane, but he was having none of it. "If I'm going to accuse his mentor of something so awful, I need more proof," Nic admits, seeking Devon's help.

But Devon plays devil's advocate, asking her if she's letting her personal feelings cloud her judgment when it comes to Lane. "It's no secret that you two don't get along," he says, which rubs Nic the wrong way.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek below to see how Nic responds below.

The Resident airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Matt Czuchry Warned One Unwise Decision May 'Sabotage' His Career (Exclusive)

'The Resident' Stars Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp Preview Fox's Edgy Medical Drama (Exclusive)

'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Emily VanCamp Gives an Inspiring Speech in the Series Premiere (Exclusive)

Related Gallery