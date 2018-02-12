'The Royals' Star Elizabeth Hurley Posts Sexy Braless Selfie -- See the Pic!

Who needs a bra when you’re the queen?

Elizabeth Hurley, who portrays Queen Helena on The Royals, took to Instagram on Monday to share a sexy mirror selfie -- sans bra!

The 52-year-old British beauty stripped off and snapped away to show off a new crochet cover-up, the Lizzie Robe, from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

“Bathroom selfie in my new Lizzie Robe in soft crochet 😘😘😘,” Hurley captioned the pic.

Hurley frequently shares hot beach and bikini pics to promote her line; another photo from the weekend shows her doing a handstand against a tree in bright two-piece -- as you do!

Handstand @elizabethhurleybeach 😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 10, 2018 at 6:51am PST

Hurley’s Royals co-stars William Moseley and Alexandra Park previously told ET that despite her fabulous figure, Hurley was constantly eating biscuits on set of the E! series, which returns on March 11.



“At 4 p.m., she’ll be like, ‘Can I have a digestive and a cup of tea please?’” Moseley shared. “She’s happily eating away and she doesn’t exercise a lot. She walks a lot.”



“She’s a real outdoorsy farm girl,” added Park, 27. “Every weekend she heads straight to her country home and she’s riding tractors, feeding animals and gardening. Then she’s back in the makeup chair at 4 a.m. and I just look at her, like, [‘Wow’]. She always looks beautiful!”



See more on Hurley below.

