‘The Sopranos’ Gets a Prequel Movie Courtesy of Show Creator David Chase

The Sopranos is getting a revival!

ET has learned that the beloved HBO show is getting a new prequel movie called The Many Saints of Newark, which is set in the era of the Newark, New Jersey, riots in the '60s between African-Americans and the Italians of the city, and when among the gangsters of each group, it became especially lethal. The script was written by show creator David Chase and writer Lawrence Konner, whose credits include The Sopranos.

Chase will serve as producer as well as co-writer on the film, and will be involved in selecting a director for the project. Some of the beloved characters from the original show are expected to appear in the film.

“David is a masterful storyteller and we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the Soprano universe in a feature film," Toby Emmerich, Chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement.

The Sopranos ran for six seasons on HBO from 1999 to 2007 and is considered a groundbreaking critical and commercial success. The drama -- which revolves around a New Jersey mob boss, Tony Soprano (played by the late James Gandolfini), who seeks psychiatric counseling for issues in his home life as well as business -- won 21 Emmys, five Golden Globe Awards and Peabody Awards for its first two seasons.

Interestingly enough, in 2014 -- seven years after The Sopranos finale -- Chase finally put to rest the debate over whether Tony Soprano lives or dies, according to Vox.com's Martha P. Nochimson.

"I had been talking with Chase for a few years when I finally asked him whether Tony was dead... He shook his head 'no,'" Nochimson wrote. "And he said simply, 'No, he isn't.'"

ET spoke to Sopranos star Lorraine Bracco in 2015, when she said that Gandolfini's 2013 death "shook her to [her] core." Gandolfini was 51 years old and died of a heart attack.

