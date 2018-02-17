'The View' Alum Jedediah Bila Is Married!

Jedediah Bila is officially off the market!

ET has learned that the former co-host of The View said "I do" to Jeremy Scher in Huntington, New York, on Saturday.

The lovebirds kept the ceremony small, tying the knot in front of 60 guests, including Bila's friend and current The View co-host, Sunny Hostin.

"I've never seen a more relaxed bride," Michael Russo, Bila's wedding planner, shared with ET. "Jedediah enjoyed every single moment of the day!"

Bila announced her engagement to Scher last June during an episode of The View. "Can anyone in the audience see anything different about me?" she playfully asked at the time, before flashing a stunning ring on that finger. "He surprised me, took me to a bed and breakfast."

"The only sign that something was up, is that he's always late to get ready ... He was fully dressed an hour early," she continued. "It was wonderful."

She said yes. 💍😘 A post shared by Jedediah Bila (@jedediahbila) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Congrats to the newlyweds!

--Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

