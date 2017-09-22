Theater’s Most Anticipated, Star-Studded Shows of the Fall Season

Frozen

Through 10/1

Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Colorado)

Disney’s global animated phenomenon is headed to the Broadway stage with a new musical from composers and lyricists RobertLopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and book writer Jennifer Lee in February 2018 after a limited engagement in Denver. The Snow Queen-inspired fairy tale and its Norwegian kingdom of Arendelle will be expanded to present a unique live experience for audiences. Lopez previously told ET the story “comes from a very personal, emotional place of what happens when a family is dealing with secrecy and shame and how you heal that.” As a result, the show digs deeper into Anna and Elsa’s story and the relationship between them.

Charm

Through 10/8

Lucille Lortel Theatre

Sandra Caldwell plays Mama Darleena Andrews, a 67-year-old black transgender woman, in the new play inspired by the real-life story of Miss Gloria Allen, who volunteered her time at Chicago’s Center on Halsted. “Sometimes it feels like I'm reading my own story. Charm is everything I could have possibly wanted at this moment. As an actor, it's a gift and it also gives me the opportunity to portray a person I call a real-life hero,” Caldwell said in a statement.

Mary Jane

Opens 9/25; in previews now

New York Theatre Workshop

After earning rave reviews for her Tony-nominated performance in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Carrie Coon turned her attention to the screen, where she became the breakout star of Gone Girl. She quickly followed with a celebrated turn on HBO’s The Leftovers and earned her first Emmy nomination for her role on FX’s Fargo. While the actress previously joked with ET that “theater doesn’t pay,” Coon is taking a break from the screen to star in Amy Herzog’s Mary Jane, about a single mother navigating life as a caretaker for a chronically sick child.

The Honeymooners

Opens 10/8; previews start 9/28

Paper Mill Playhouse (New Jersey)

The new musical adaptation of the classic Jackie Gleason sitcom will have its world premiere this fall. Michael McGrath plays Ralph Kramden and Michael Mastro plays his buddy Ed Norton, who are both still shooting for the moon. In this story, with a book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner and lyrics by Peter Mills, the two men and their wives are catapulted out of Brooklyn after winning a high-profile jingle contest. Laura Bell Bundy, who’s been busy with recurring TV gigs on Scream Queens, Good Behavior and the recently renewed The Guest Book, plays Trixie Morton in a return to the stage after originating the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde musical.