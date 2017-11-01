There's More Kit Harington Coming to HBO -- Before 'Game of Thrones' Returns!

You don't have to wait for Game of Thrones' final season to see more Kit Harington on HBO.

The Jon Snow actor stars in Gunpowder, a three-part historical thriller about Robert Catesby, the central figure behind the Gunpowder Plot in 1605 London, an event that has inspired Great Britain's Guy Fawkes Day. The series premiered on BBC One in October, and was recently acquired by HBO.

“We are delighted to offer a platform for a project that is so close to Kit Harington’s heart,” HBO exec Kary Antholis said in a statement. “Kit’s passion for and belief in Gunpowder are evident in every frame of the miniseries.”