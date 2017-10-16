There's 'Not a Chance in Hell' Georgina Chapman Will Take Harvey Weinstein Back, Source Says
Georgina Chapman will “never” consider reconciling with estranged husband Harvey Weinstein, according to a source.
The fashion designer announced last week that she was leaving Weinstein after almost 10 years of marriage, amid a growing number of sexual harassment allegations against the 65-year-old producer.
An insider says that Chapman is now focused on her two children with Weinstein, 7-year old daughter India and 4-year-old son Dashiell.
“Georgina's top priority right now is her kids,” the source tells ET. “She is concerned with keeping them happy and as stable as she can. She is not spending much time with friends right now. She is feeling emotionally very weak, and as her priority is the kids, she isn't socializing much.”
EXCLUSIVE: Georgina Chapman Getting 'Massive Support' After Leaving Husband Harvey Weinstein, Source Says
Although Weinstein told ET in a statement last week that he hopes to “rebuild” his marriage, the source says Chapman is not interested in a reconciliation.
“There is not a chance in hell she will ever take Harvey back,” says the source. “Never.”
The movie mogul's lawyer has denied that Weinstein has ever had non-consensual sexual relations with anyone. "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," the producer's rep said in a statement to the New Yorker. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances."
Meanwhile, the fashion industry is rallying behind Chapman following the breakup.
"[Georgina] is getting massive support for leaving him," another insider told ET following news of the split. "The fashion world is proud of her for standing up for women and are rallying around her."
EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein 'Struggling,' Wife Georgina Chapman Feels 'Defeated,' Source Says (Exclusive)
See more on how Weinstein is coping with the split in the video below.