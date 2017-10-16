There's 'Not a Chance in Hell' Georgina Chapman Will Take Harvey Weinstein Back, Source Says

Georgina Chapman will “never” consider reconciling with estranged husband Harvey Weinstein, according to a source.

The fashion designer announced last week that she was leaving Weinstein after almost 10 years of marriage, amid a growing number of sexual harassment allegations against the 65-year-old producer.

An insider says that Chapman is now focused on her two children with Weinstein, 7-year old daughter India and 4-year-old son Dashiell.

“Georgina's top priority right now is her kids,” the source tells ET. “She is concerned with keeping them happy and as stable as she can. She is not spending much time with friends right now. She is feeling emotionally very weak, and as her priority is the kids, she isn't socializing much.”