'This Is Us' Season 2 Finale: Jack as an Old Man? Watch the Trailer

Wedding bells are in store for the final episode of the season on This Is Us.

In a new teaser for what's sure to be a tearjerker of a finale, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) prepare to walk down the aisle with an outdoor wedding with family and friends. But as the trailer teases, there's one unexpected guest.

"Where'd the time go, Bec?" Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as a bespectacled old man tells a jubilant Rebecca (Mandy Moore) at the wedding.

Jack, as we know, died from a heart attack and suffered severe smoke inhalation during the house fire and the aftermath of his death was just as devastating, if not more so. So just how does Jack come into the picture at Kate's wedding? If history serves as a hint of the context for Jack's "surprise" arrival, his presence could be a vision shared by one of the Pearsons' desire to see the beloved patriarch a part of Kate's major life moment.

Watch the trailer below.

In October 2016, ET spoke with Ventimiglia about whether he's found himself in the makeup chair and while he laughed off the prospect, it seems it was just a matter of time before he would find himself in old-age prosthetics akin to his co-stars Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Jon Huertas.

"There is a level of makeup that Jack sees himself in between now and the urn," Ventimiglia said back in season one. "So again, all will be discovered."

The This Is Us season two finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'This Is Us' vs. 'Black Panther': Sterling K. Brown Reveals Which Secrets Were Tougher to Keep (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia Celebrates 'This Is Us' Season 2 Wrap By Cleaning Up Jack Pearson's Trademark Look

Sterling K. Brown Teases 'A Lot Transpires' in the Final 'This Is Us' Season 2 Episodes (Exclusive)

Related Gallery