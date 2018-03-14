‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan Had Food Poisoning While Filming Kate and Toby’s Wedding

Not exactly wedding bliss!

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan was front and center in Tuesday night’s emotional season finale when his character, Toby, married Chrissy Metz’s Kate. And while the moment between the two was very sweet, Sullivan admitted during Tuesday’s Tonight Show appearance that filming it was a different experience.

“At my real wedding I wore traditional Celtic garb – a kilt,” Sullivan said. “At Kate and Toby’s wedding I had food poisoning.”

He noted that the illness caused him to heavy sigh quite a bit on set, but luckily he pulled through!

Fans also got the chance to meet Toby’s parents in the finale, played by Wonder Years star Dan Lauria and actress Wendie Malick.

“Fred Savage and I have something in common,” Sullivan quipped.

Though This Is Us is known for being a tear jerker of a show, Sullivan likes to have a little fun on the set.

“I’m really trying to work the title of the show into the show. I try to say ‘this is us,’” he explained to Fallon. “The closest I’ve ever gotten was Kevin and Toby riding in a taxi and they’re pulling up to a building. Every new take I’d be like, ‘You know what right here is fine, this is us,’ or, ‘Actually, this is us right here.’ They caught it.”

When Fallon asked for future spoilers on Kate and Toby, Sullivan jokingly replied, “There will be ups, there will be downs. All you need to know is that this is us.”

For more from the emotional finale, watch the clip below!

