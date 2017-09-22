Thomas Dekker Shares Sweet Pics of Him and Husband Jesse on Their Wedding Day

In July, the Heroes alum came out as gay and revealed that he got married after Bryan Fuller indirectly outed him during a speech he gave at Outfest.

When Fuller accepted the Achievement Award at the event, he commented about a gay actor on Heroes, whose management allegedly didn't want him to portray a gay character in the series. Many quickly connected the dots and concluded that he was referring to Dekker.

"My sexual orientation once again came into question this week when a prominent gay man used an awards acceptance speech to 'out' me. While he did not mention me by name, the explicit details of his reference made it easy for the public and media to connect the dots," Dekker wrote on Instagram in July following Fuller's speech. "While it is an odd situation, I thank him because it presents a prime opportunity for me to publicly say that I am indeed a man who proudly loves other men. In fact, this April, I married my husband and I could not be happier."

Congrats to the happy couple!