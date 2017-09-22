Thomas Dekker Shares Sweet Pics of Him and Husband Jesse on Their Wedding Day
Meet Thomas Dekker's husband, Jesse!
The 29-year-old actor shared personal photos from his wedding day with fans on Instagram on Friday.
"There are rare moments in life when you feel your hopes and dreams drive themselves to fruition and your fears and anxieties dissipate in equal measure. When I married my beautiful husband Jesse, that was one of those rare moments," the Secret Circle star captioned the black-and-white pic. "Thank you @kateromeropics for this rock and roll shot from our wedding day. Welcome to our family everybody."
In July, the Heroes alum came out as gay and revealed that he got married after Bryan Fuller indirectly outed him during a speech he gave at Outfest.
When Fuller accepted the Achievement Award at the event, he commented about a gay actor on Heroes, whose management allegedly didn't want him to portray a gay character in the series. Many quickly connected the dots and concluded that he was referring to Dekker.
"My sexual orientation once again came into question this week when a prominent gay man used an awards acceptance speech to 'out' me. While he did not mention me by name, the explicit details of his reference made it easy for the public and media to connect the dots," Dekker wrote on Instagram in July following Fuller's speech. "While it is an odd situation, I thank him because it presents a prime opportunity for me to publicly say that I am indeed a man who proudly loves other men. In fact, this April, I married my husband and I could not be happier."
Congrats to the happy couple!