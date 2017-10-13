Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Celebrate 5-Year Wedding Anniversary
Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday. Rhett shared a sweet post on Instagram to commemorate half a decade of marriage.
Rhett posted a gorgeous family portrait of himself, Lauren, and their daughters, Ada James, born earlier this month, and Willa Gray, 23 months old.
“5 years of marriage with this beautiful woman,” he wrote in the caption. “A lot has changed since our last anniversary. We have cried a little but have laughed and loved harder than we ever have.”
He concluded the post with an adorable sign off: “Love you baby! Here's to so many more. You + me😍."
The “Die a Happy Man” singer spoke with ET’s Sophie Schillaci at the ACM Honors in September, where he opened up about his then-newborn daughter and life with two little girls.
“It’s pretty intense because I feel like when one of them goes to sleep, the other one wakes up and vice versa,” the 27-year-old country crooner said. “We're figuring it out as we go, and it’s been a fun journey thus far.”
He also gushed about his wife’s skills as a mom, juggling two kids under two.
“She’s doing amazing besides being a little sleep deprived, like we both are,” he noted. “We're both doing pretty good considering the circumstances. We're just excited to kind of start to learn how to be better and better parents every day and get the kiddos out on the road.”
