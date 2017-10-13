Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Celebrate 5-Year Wedding Anniversary

The “Die a Happy Man” singer spoke with ET’s Sophie Schillaci at the ACM Honors in September, where he opened up about his then-newborn daughter and life with two little girls.



“It’s pretty intense because I feel like when one of them goes to sleep, the other one wakes up and vice versa,” the 27-year-old country crooner said. “We're figuring it out as we go, and it’s been a fun journey thus far.”



He also gushed about his wife’s skills as a mom, juggling two kids under two.