Thomas Rhett Celebrates Daughter Willa's 2nd Birthday With Awesome Unicorn Party
Thomas Rhett couldn't be more excited for his little girl Willa Gray's second birthday!
The country singer and his wife, Lauren, commemorated the special occasion with a unicorn-themed party, and the birthday girl looked elated about the colorful décor.
The "Unforgettable" singer made sure to snap a cute pic of the happy family and the sparkly decorations, which he posted to Instagram on Sunday.
"I can't believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast," Rhett captioned the heartwarming photo. "This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future."
Rhett and his wife -- who just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary earlier this month -- adopted the adorable Willa from Uganda earlier this year and officially welcomed her into their home on May 12.
During the lengthy adoption process, Rhett's wife found out she was pregnant and they ended up welcoming their second daughter, Ada James, on Aug. 12.
Recently, ET caught up with Rhett who opened up about becoming a father of two in just a matter of months.
"My life has changed so much over the last couple of years and especially this year," Rhett said. "Having two little girls under two has been life-altering, but it's been super fun and we're so blessed with two beautiful little girls."
Check out the video below to hear more from the country crooner about his big year as a parent and as an artist, after his recent third studio album, Life Changes, became the first country album of 2017 to debut at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart in September.