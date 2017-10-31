'Thor: Ragnarok' Director Taika Waititi Talks His 'Surreal' Scene-Stealing Role as Korg (Exclusive)

During Thor: Ragnarok, the titular thunder god (played by Chris Hemsworth) finds himself on a far-off planet called Sakaar, where he is made to fight in a gladiatorial Tournament of Champions against the Incredible Hulk. It's there that Thor meets Korg, the friendly motion capture Kronan played by Waititi. (Not to be confused with the not-so-friendly Kronan that Thor defeats in the opening moments of The Dark World.) Waititi revealed he would be playing the part -- an eight-foot-tall rock creature dressed in, as he put it, "a 2017 metal bikini" -- while previewing early VFX footage for press in an edit bay at Marvel Studios in April. "Being made of rocks, we really wanted to get someone like The Rock to play him, but there wasn't enough chicken or salmon in Australia to sustain both him and Chris," Waititi deadpanned. "The next best thing was a hot -- super hot -- export from New Zealand. A great character actor named Taika."

"That was very surreal for me," Waititi recently reflected on filming his scenes as the to-be-CGI-created Korg while also helming the Marvel blockbuster. "For a start, being in the pajamas-- the motion-capture pajamas, which are very emasculating. They don't fill you with a confidence or courage when you are on set wearing that and trying to order a crew around. But having people like Cate [Blanchett, who plays the villainous Hela] and Chris around, I can have fun with them and just jam with them. It takes it that extra level higher, from just directing the film to being in it as well."