'Thor: Ragnarok' Extended Scene: Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster and the God of Thunder Meet (Exclusive)

Taika Waititi’s bizarrely wonderful Thor: Ragnarok is finally coming home to the fans, which means behind-the-scenes extras, deleted scenes and MORE JEFF GOLDBLUM.

Goldblum’s portrayal of the eccentric Grandmaster was undoubtedly a standout in the God of Thunder’s third installment, and in this ET exclusive clip, we get an extended look at The Grandmaster (Goldblum) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meeting for the first time on Sakaar.

While we don’t yet know if or when we’ll see Waititi’s next venture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we do get a sneak peek of the inner workings of the director's mind as he hilariously maps out a Vision and Scarlet Witch romantic comedy (he also acts out the poster).

Check out the entirely fanfic pitch in the video below.

Thor: Ragnarok is available on Digital HD and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 20; and on Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand March 6.

