Tia Mowry Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 -- and She’s Already Showing!
There will soon be another person joining Tia Mowry’s family pajama parties!
On Wednesday, theSister Sister star announced on Instagram that she was expecting her second child by debuting her growing baby bump.
In the image, Mowry is wearing leopard PJs, but has her top lifted up so her husband, Cory Hardrict, and her 6-year-old son, Cree, can kiss her tummy while also sporting their pajamas.
Letting the image do most of the talking, the 39-year-old actress simply captioned the photo with a few heart emojis.
Just last month, Mowry chatted with ET about her successful nine-year marriage and their happy family.
“There are going to be days where I say something that I don't necessarily mean, if I'm annoyed or whatever -- forgive him, you forgive yourself,” she advised. “So, I think that's the key, but also I think [it's] appreciation and showing how much you appreciate your significant other.”
Mowry also revealed that her son is already getting in touch with his creative side and impressing the likes of Denzel Washington.
Check out our exclusive interview: