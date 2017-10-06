Tia Mowry Says 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Is 'Closer Than Ever': 'I'm Getting Excited' (Exclusive)

So will the rest of the original cast be returning for the potential reboot?

"Yes. As I know of now, definitely Jackee Harry and Tim Reid will definitely be part of the show," Mowry revealed.

While she couldn't say much about what fans could expect, Mowry did share how she envisions the show to be 18 years after it aired its series finale.

"I think I would want it to pick up with where our lives are now. We're married with kids," Mowry said. "But I definitely would want it to focus on the power of sisterhood. How wonderful and amazing that sisterhood and that relationship can be. How it helps you in whatever trial and tribulations you are in. When you have the sisterhood and that bond, that is so beautiful."