Tia Mowry Shares the Secret to 9-Year Marriage & Why Denzel Washington Is a Fan of Her Son (Exclusive)

“I think a lot of people, they have this expectation going into a marriage that everything is going to be perfect,” Mowry told ET during a Facebook Live session. “There are going to be days where I say something that I don't necessarily mean, if I'm annoyed or whatever -- forgive him, you forgive yourself. So, I think that's the key, but also I think [it's] appreciation and showing how much you appreciate your significant other," she added.