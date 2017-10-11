Tia Mowry Shares the Secret to 9-Year Marriage & Why Denzel Washington Is a Fan of Her Son (Exclusive)
Sister, Sister has been off the air now for 18 years, but that hasn't stopped one half of the power twin duo, Tia Mowry. She has a successful YouTube channel called Quick Fix, and the 39-year-old is happily married to husband of 9 years, actor Cory Hardrict.
The two have actually been together for 17 years -- which in Hollywood time is an eternity -- but just how do the two have such a successful marriage?
According to Mowry, the key is forgiveness.
“I think a lot of people, they have this expectation going into a marriage that everything is going to be perfect,” Mowry told ET during a Facebook Live session. “There are going to be days where I say something that I don't necessarily mean, if I'm annoyed or whatever -- forgive him, you forgive yourself. So, I think that's the key, but also I think [it's] appreciation and showing how much you appreciate your significant other," she added.
The two have a 6-year-old son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, who just like his parents, seems to be destined for the spotlight.
”My son, he shot this short film maybe like two months ago, and Pauletta Washington -- who is Denzel Washington's wife -- she actually told me she went home to Denzel and said that my son is a scene-stealer, and that I need to be careful, because my son is, like, going to be a star one day,” Tia said. "My husband and I are scared because we think we have an actor on our hands.”
But, if there is one piece of advice she could pass down to her son when it comes to stardom, Mowry shared, “Just be yourself."
"I think a lot of people try to find their identity in this business, and that's where you can get into a lot of trouble," she explained. "If people like you, they like you. If they don't, they don't. Just be you. And have something to fall back on.”
In other exciting news, Mowry also told ET that a Sister, Sister reboot is getting "very close!"