TIDAL Needs Your Help To Charter 200,000 Pounds of Supplies to Puerto Rico
TIDAL is doing their part to help those in need.
The subscription based music company launched the TIDAL X: Puerto Rico initiative on Thursday to help families in Puerto Rico who have been heavily affected by the destruction of Hurricane Maria.
As part of the initiative, TIDAL has pledged to charter a cargo plane that will transport 200,000 pounds of supplies to Puerto Rico, including batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products.
But, they need your help to hit their target goal! Artists such as Fat Joe, Romeo Santos and radio personality, Angie Martinez, will be at one of the 19 drop off points in New York to help collect donations. For those outside of New York who wish to help, monetary donations are being accepted at TIDAL.com/PuertoRico.
TIDAL X: Puerto Rico is in partnership with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort. The company will also be holding their 3rd annual Tidal X: Brooklyn concert to benefit hurricane relief efforts and those affected by the earthquakes in Mexico. The event will take place on Oct. 17 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
The concert will also be livestreamed, giving fans at home a chance to both tune-in to the show and participate in fundraising efforts at Tidal.com/Brooklyn.
Meanwhile, Beyonce recently participated in the Hand in Hand telethon, which raised over $44 million for relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey and Irma.
