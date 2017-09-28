TIDAL Needs Your Help To Charter 200,000 Pounds of Supplies to Puerto Rico

TIDAL is doing their part to help those in need.

The subscription based music company launched the TIDAL X: Puerto Rico initiative on Thursday to help families in Puerto Rico who have been heavily affected by the destruction of Hurricane Maria.

As part of the initiative, TIDAL has pledged to charter a cargo plane that will transport 200,000 pounds of supplies to Puerto Rico, including batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products.

But, they need your help to hit their target goal! Artists such as Fat Joe, Romeo Santos and radio personality, Angie Martinez, will be at one of the 19 drop off points in New York to help collect donations. For those outside of New York who wish to help, monetary donations are being accepted at TIDAL.com/PuertoRico.