Tiffany Haddish Addresses Hollywood Sex Scandals and Fashion Taboos in Best 'SNL' Monologue of Season 43

The 37-year-old comic actress also addressed a much less serious Hollywood taboo – re-wearing fancy gowns to multiple events.

"I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it," Haddish said, before explaining that the gorgeous white Alexander McQueen gown she wore to host SNL was the same dress she had on when she went to the red carpet premiere of Girls Trip earlier this year.

"My whole team told me, "Tiffany, you cannot wait that dress on SNL. You already wore it. It's taboo to wear it twice." And I said, 'I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage.'"