Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis to Host Oscar Nominations: How to Watch!

The stars will be waking up early to announce the nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards.

On Tuesday, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and actor-director Andy Serkis will be hosting the Oscar nominations event, which will take place in Los Angeles, California, at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 5:22 a.m. PT.

In addition to the hosts, a slew of other celebrities will be helping announce the nominees, including Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh.

The live stream will be available on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s digital platforms, including YouTube.

The 2018 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, March 4, at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.

Here's a look back at some of Kimmel's best moments while hosting last year's ceremony:

