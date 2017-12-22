Tiffany Haddish and Beyonce Take a Selfie Together at JAY-Z's Concert -- See the Pic!

Tiffany Haddish had a night to remember!

The Girls Trip breakout star attended JAY-Z's concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday, documenting the show on her Instagram Live and then meeting up with Beyonce and the rapper backstage.

"@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping.... 😂 But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn #beyonce," Haddish jokingly wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside a selfie of the two.

She also shared another selfie with JAY-Z, writing, "Jay-Z after I told him Jaleel white is the only black man I know of to have his own Breakfast Cereal.😁..... But for real I had fun #jayz show last night was everything!#thelastblackunicorn #SHEREADY #jayz."

The comedian also bumped into Michael B. Jordan at the concert and documented the encounter.

It's no doubt that Haddish has had an incredible 2017. Hear the actress open up about her emotional big break in the video below.

