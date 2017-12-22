News

Tiffany Haddish and Beyonce Take a Selfie Together at JAY-Z's Concert -- See the Pic!

By Liz Calvario‍
Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish had a night to remember!

The Girls Trip breakout star attended JAY-Z's concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday, documenting the show on her Instagram Live and then meeting up with Beyonce and the rapper backstage.

"@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping.... 😂 But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn #beyonce," Haddish jokingly wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside a selfie of the two.

She also shared another selfie with JAY-Z, writing, "Jay-Z after I told him Jaleel white is the only black man I know of to have his own Breakfast Cereal.😁..... But for real I had fun #jayz show last night was everything!#thelastblackunicorn #SHEREADY #jayz."

The comedian also bumped into Michael B. Jordan at the concert and documented the encounter.

Ran into @michaelbjordan last night that was fun. #sheready #thelastblackunicorn

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

It's no doubt that Haddish has had an incredible 2017. Hear the actress open up about her emotional big break in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out After Jada Pinkett Smith Called Her Golden Globes Snub 'Racism'

Tiffany Haddish Marvels Over New Pal Taylor Swift: 'Oh, I Like This B***h!'

‘Girls Trip' Star Tiffany Haddish Says She Taught Barbra Streisand All About Cardi B -- See Their Pic!

Related Gallery

 