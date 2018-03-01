Tiffany Haddish Dishes on Future Goals -- Which Include a Date With a ‘Black Panther’ Star! (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish had a career year in 2017, but there’s still a lot she wants to accomplish!

The Girls Trip breakout star spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon on Thursday, where she dished on the goals she still wants to accomplish -- including a date with a Marvel star!

"I haven’t gone on a date with Michael B. Jordan yet," Haddish joked of her affection for the actor. "It'll happen. I'm pretty sure he get me. I'm pretty sure he get the picture. But it's OK if that don't happen."

The 38-year-old actress-comedian hasn’t been shy about her crush on the Black Panther villain, posting a recent pic with him, Jamie Foxx and Terrence J, but specifically calling out in her caption that Jordan "could get it."

On a more serious note, Haddish explained that future goals she hopes to accomplish extend far beyond her dating life and even the world of entertainment: "I'm building an empire."

"I want to own two streets that intersect called Tiffany and Haddish," she detailed. "I want to open up a youth center, a mental health center and a job training center. And, like, all the skills that they've taken out of school, I want to be able to teach that to people.”

A former foster kid, Haddish got emotional when asked about the impact she might have on children today who are growing up in similar situations, explaining that the idea of being an inspiration "fills my heart up."

"I remember being that kid, feeling like, 'Oh, I'll never be anything.' You know, 'I'm just gonna be a baby mama and like, get some child support checks or something like that. That'll probably be the best I can do,'" she recalled. "And hell did I know you really can do anything you put your mind to… All I can do is just give out what I've got, and then hopefully all that comes back -- which has been happening, so, I'm so grateful."

Being honored by her peers at Wednesday's luncheon also had Haddish tearing up and joking, "I'm so sensitive!"

"It means the world to me to see us supporting each other, lifting each other up, moving forward into the future, collaborating," she added. "It's the most amazing feeling in the world."

Fellow comedian Loni Love presented Haddish with her honor at the event, and she gushed to ET about watching her friend and peer succeed.

"I grew up with Tiffany and the comedy gang. To see her being honored as well as the other women, this is the reason we have this every year," Love explained. "It just shows the power and the positivity and the sisterhood [in] the women of color community."

"I just like to say 'women of color' because it’s not just African American women, it's women of all races and nationalities," she added. "We have to remain as sisters, so this is a great way to celebrate."

See more on Haddish's rise to stardom in the video below.

