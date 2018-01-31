Tiffany Haddish Reveals How She Came to Snap a Selfie With Beyonce

Tiffany Haddish was already part of the Beyhive, but it sounds like she's on her way to joining Beyonce's squad.

Last month, the Girls Trip star shared a selfie she took with the Lemonade singer, and in a recent interview with Vulture, she shares how she came to snap the epic photo op when the two were at the same party.

"I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyonce was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, 'No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b***h!'" she says of her first interaction with the mother of three. "She was like, 'No, have fun, Tiffany,' and I said, 'I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.'"

Beyonce agreed. "Then she buried her face in my wig," Haddish continues. "We took the picture and I was like, 'Is my wig slipping?' And she was like, 'Mmm-hmm.'"

The 38-year-old comedian was just happy to be recognized by Bey. "She knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, 'I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.' I was like, 'What? You know me?!' She said, 'I’m Beyoncé.' 'I KNOW!'"

Last week, Haddish had the privilege of announcing this year's Academy Awards nominations, but had a little trouble correctly pronouncing all the names.

"When I finally got home, I had to hug myself a little bit and say, 'You know what, Tiffany? I don’t care if you did make mistakes. I’m so proud of you,'" she says, recalling the opportunity. "I never, ever thought I would be able to do something awesome like that. That little foster kid, up there? I saw so many people say, 'Tiffany should have got nominated,' and I’m like, 'You guys don’t even understand. I got to go to the party! Who cares about a damn trophy?' I’m just so grateful, and my heart is so full."

Haddish has a lot to be grateful for this year, including that she landed a Super Bowl LII commercial for Groupon. "I mean, I’ve always thought I would be in a Super Bowl ad," she quips. "This isn’t my first go-round. I did two Super Bowl commercials before, but they never made it to the Super Bowl. They made it to Vimeo. And meanwhile, I was watching, like, 'Guys, I promise you, any minute they’re going to play my commercial, watch. Oh. Oh, damn. They used a different one.'"

