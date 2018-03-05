Tiffany Haddish Says She and Brad Pitt Made a Plan to Hook Up If They’re Both Still Single in a Year

Tiffany Haddish may have been snubbed for a nomination, but she still had quite a night at the Oscars on Sunday.

The Girls Trip breakout star stole the show while presenting two short film categories with Maya Rudolph and, later, made a romantic connection with Brad Pitt!

Haddish dished all about the meeting to Kelly Ripa backstage after the awards show, when the daytime host drew Pitt’s name in a game of “Marry, Date, Ditch.”

“I just met him in an elevator,” Haddish revealed. “He said in one year, if he’s single and I’m single, we gonna do it, so you know what that means!”

The 38-year-old actress joked that she was slightly concerned about Pitt being a father of six, but ultimately chose to date him, marry George Clooney and ditch Javier Bardem in the game, “because I don’t know who Javier is.”

After her groundbreaking year and scene-stealing night at the Oscars, it may be a safe bet, however, that Bardem is aware of Haddish! And we’ll certainly be seeing more of her in the coming year, but is she ready to put on her hosting shoes?

Fans online called for Haddish and Rudolph to host next year’s ceremony after their hilarious on-stage bit, and ET’s Cameron Mathison spoke to the comedian -- who also admitted to Ripa that she submitted a tape for the Live! co-hosting gig when the daytime host was hired to replace Kathie Lee Gifford -- about whether or not she’d be down to headline Hollywood’s biggest night at the Governor’s Ball red carpet.

“If I get paid, I'm down,” Haddish joked."''Cause, you know, I got bills to pay. I gotta pay for these dresses."

Check out more from her big night at the Academy Awards -- which included multiple wardrobe changes! -- in the video below.

