Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Speaks to Ghosts on VH1's ‘Scared Famous’ -- Watch! (Exclusive)
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard is, apparently, connected to the other side.
ET has your exclusive first look at Monday's episode of VH1's Scared Famous, which finds Tiffany freaking out her co-stars with her ability to speak to the dead. Well, less freaking out and more freaking kidding.
“Tiffany is over here playing and talking to spirits,” Black Ink Crew star Sky Days says. “I don’t know if this some weird strategy, but either way, she’s gotta go.”
“They’ve been talking about Drita, but don’t tell anyone,” Tiffany whispers to Sky. “I don’t want to disobey the supernatural.”
Little does Tiffany know, Mob Wives alum Drita D’avanzo is watching her and Sky.
“What is she doing, being an actress?” Drita asks Top Model’s Eva Marcille. “She reminds me of Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost.”
“You know if someone lies so much they believe their lie?” Drita says in a confessional. “I think she’s starting to really f**king believe she’s a medium at this point … You have connections with ghosts, mediums and psychics and all that, they get rid of them. She doesn’t do that. She’s like, ‘They want to be related, this one wants you to take them shopping…’ What the f**k are you talking about?”
“Drita has to leave,” Tiffany spouts in her own confessional. “So if I have to use the fear of the spirits in this house to help me pick her off, you better believe, I’m gonna use the spirits to my advantage.”
Tune into Scared Famous on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on VH1 to see what happens next. Tiffany dropped by ET’s studios ahead of last month’s premiere, where she dished on her alleged psychic abilities.
“In that house is the first time I’ve actually heard voices speak to me,” Tiffany shared. “Please don’t think I’m crazy, y’all! But the ghosts really speak! And they kept calling my name. They wanted to, you know, ask me some questions and stuff. I’m not gonna reveal what we were talking about, but I did have a few conversations with the ghosts.”
