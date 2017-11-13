Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Speaks to Ghosts on VH1's ‘Scared Famous’ -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard is, apparently, connected to the other side.

ET has your exclusive first look at Monday's episode of VH1's Scared Famous, which finds Tiffany freaking out her co-stars with her ability to speak to the dead. Well, less freaking out and more freaking kidding.

“Tiffany is over here playing and talking to spirits,” Black Ink Crew star Sky Days says. “I don’t know if this some weird strategy, but either way, she’s gotta go.”

“They’ve been talking about Drita, but don’t tell anyone,” Tiffany whispers to Sky. “I don’t want to disobey the supernatural.”

Little does Tiffany know, Mob Wives alum Drita D’avanzo is watching her and Sky.

“What is she doing, being an actress?” Drita asks Top Model’s Eva Marcille. “She reminds me of Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost.”