Tig Notaro Addresses Louis C.K. Fallout: 'It's Important to Keep the Conversation Going'

Tig Notaro believes you can't solve the problem without addressing it.

After several women came forward accusing Louis C.K. of sexual harassment -- claims the comedian admitted are true -- Notaro opened up to ET about the importance of continuing on with the discussion about harassment in Hollywood at the Garry Marshall Theatre's First Annual Founders Gala on Monday night.

"I think it's so important to keep the conversation going," the 46-year-old comedian shared. "I know it's said all the time, but I think there's something to the fact that continuing to communicate always makes something better. When you abandon a discussion, you're not getting anyplace."

In regard to C.K. specifically, Notaro said she is "in full support of the victims," noting, "I said everything I wanted to say about Louis."