Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving in DUI Case

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a Palm Beach County court on Friday afternoon for his arrest back in May.

As a result of his guilty plea, Woods will be entered into a one-year diversion program that prohibits the consumption of alcohol or any drugs not prescribed by a doctor. He will be subject to random alcohol and drug testing, during that time. He must also pay a fine of $250 and then complete DUI school, drug abuse treatment and 50 hours of community service.